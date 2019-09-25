(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's investment in Venezuelan mining projects could reach $1 billion, as there is a great interest in producing diamonds and gold, according to the materials for the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro

"First of all, there is a great interest in producing diamonds and gold.

According to Venezuela's estimates, the Russian side's investment participation may reach around $1 billion," the document read.

Meanwhile, Russia's Rosneft, Gazprom Neft, Gazprom and Inter RAO are participating in investment projects in Venezuela.

The two countries also enjoy promising industrial cooperation, with Russia's Kamaz delivering trucks, bus chassis and spare parts to the country. Buses are assembled at four plants in different regions across Venezuela, with over 1,100 jobs created.