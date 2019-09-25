UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Investment In Venezuelan Mining Projects May Reach $1Bln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:35 PM

Russia's Investment in Venezuelan Mining Projects May Reach $1Bln

Russia's investment in Venezuelan mining projects could reach $1 billion, as there is a great interest in producing diamonds and gold, according to the materials for the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russia's investment in Venezuelan mining projects could reach $1 billion, as there is a great interest in producing diamonds and gold, according to the materials for the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro.

"First of all, there is a great interest in producing diamonds and gold.

According to Venezuela's estimates, the Russian side's investment participation may reach around $1 billion," the document read.

Meanwhile, Russia's Rosneft, Gazprom Neft, Gazprom and Inter RAO are participating in investment projects in Venezuela.

The two countries also enjoy promising industrial cooperation, with Russia's Kamaz delivering trucks, bus chassis and spare parts to the country. Buses are assembled at four plants in different regions across Venezuela, with over 1,100 jobs created.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Venezuela May Gold All Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Many megacities to be hit annually by extreme weat ..

8 minutes ago

Teamviewer scores biggest European IPO of 2019

8 minutes ago

RCB hygiene check; 18 notices issued to food outle ..

8 minutes ago

Lebedev Re-Elected as Russian Supreme Court Chairm ..

8 minutes ago

Footwear exports rise over 15pc to $25.793 mln

8 minutes ago

Over hundred firms registered to audit public inte ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.