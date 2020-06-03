Russia's invitation to the G7 summit in the United States will be discussed via the diplomatic channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russia's invitation to the G7 summit in the United States will be discussed via the diplomatic channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has said recently he would like to invite Russia and three other countries that are not part of the G7.

"This topic will be discussed via the diplomatic channels," Peskov said, when asked if the decision had been made on G7 participation.