Russia's, Iran's, China's Representatives Hold Consultations On JCPOA In Vienna - Ulyanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The Russian, Chinese, and Iranian delegations held a new round of consultations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the Austrian capital on Sunday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

"The delegations of #China, #Iran and #Russia held another round of trilateral consultations today on issues related to the on-going #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani called the meeting "constructive and fruitful," adding that the participants "shared ideas about how to proceed" and coordinated the positions on some issues.

Earlier in the day, Iranian official said that Tehran has received no proposals or initiatives from the other sides of the talks yet.

The seventh round of the talks on Iran's nuclear program started in Vienna on November 29, and the main topic was lifting US sanctions from Iran.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA which was signed by the US, China, France, Russia, the UK, Germany and the EU, and enacted hardline policies against Tehran. Iran largely abandoned its own obligations under the accord, too.

In October 2021, Tehran and Washington affirmed their readiness to restore the talks on the JCPOA resumption as soon as possible.

