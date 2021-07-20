UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Irkut Aircraft Maker To Produce Cargo Jets - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 10:13 PM

Russia's Irkut Aircraft Maker to Produce Cargo Jets - Official

Russia's aircraft manufacturer Irkut Corporation is developing a cargo version of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 and MC-21 passenger jets, Oleg Gulyaev, the company's regional aircraft director, said on Tuesday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia's aircraft manufacturer Irkut Corporation is developing a cargo version of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 and MC-21 passenger jets, Oleg Gulyaev, the company's regional aircraft director, said on Tuesday.

"We are considering a cargo version of SSJ100 and the work is already underway. We are currently working on conceptual solutions to producing a cargo version of not only the Sukhoi Superjet 100 but also the MC-21 aircraft," Gulyaev said at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.

Based on business plan presented to stockholders, the development of the SSJ100 cargo aircraft, its certification, and the issuance of documentation will take up to two years, the official added.

The Russian Post, a national postal operator, and several e-commerce companies have already expressed interest in the new cargo jet.

MAKS, one of the world's largest aviation shows, has been held biennially since 1993. It is hosted by the National Research Center "Zhukovsky Institute" outside Moscow. The 2021 edition will run until July 25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

World Business Moscow Russia Company July Post Media Event

Recent Stories

European paraglider 'Antoine Girard' set new parag ..

3 minutes ago

Joshua to defend heavyweight titles against Usyk i ..

3 minutes ago

Karzai Counts on Russia to Prevent US From Partiti ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-Pakistan lobby wants to start hybrid war: She ..

7 minutes ago

Vaccination centers to be closed only on first day ..

7 minutes ago

Iraq reels as dozens killed in IS suicide blast on ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.