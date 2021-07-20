(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia's aircraft manufacturer Irkut Corporation is developing a cargo version of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 and MC-21 passenger jets, Oleg Gulyaev, the company's regional aircraft director, said on Tuesday.

"We are considering a cargo version of SSJ100 and the work is already underway. We are currently working on conceptual solutions to producing a cargo version of not only the Sukhoi Superjet 100 but also the MC-21 aircraft," Gulyaev said at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.

Based on business plan presented to stockholders, the development of the SSJ100 cargo aircraft, its certification, and the issuance of documentation will take up to two years, the official added.

The Russian Post, a national postal operator, and several e-commerce companies have already expressed interest in the new cargo jet.

MAKS, one of the world's largest aviation shows, has been held biennially since 1993. It is hosted by the National Research Center "Zhukovsky Institute" outside Moscow. The 2021 edition will run until July 25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.