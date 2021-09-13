IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The authorities of Russia's Irkutsk Region told Sputnik on Sunday that the updated death toll from the hard landing of the L-410 plane is now four, with five injured.

The passenger plane with 16 people on board made a hard landing in the taiga forest earlier in the day.

The Russian emergency services said earlier that the death toll from the incident stood at three.

"At this moment, we know that four people have died and five got injured. Rescue workers continue working at the [crash] site," a regional government spokesperson said.