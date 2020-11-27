(@FahadShabbir)

Modernization of the Russian-made Iskander-M mobile short-range ballistic missile systems will be achieved by equipping them with novel missiles, Bekkhan Ozdoev, the industrial director of the weapons cluster of Russia's state tech corporation Rostec, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Modernization of the Russian-made Iskander-M mobile short-range ballistic missile systems will be achieved by equipping them with novel missiles, Bekkhan Ozdoev, the industrial director of the weapons cluster of Russia's state tech corporation Rostec, told Sputnik.

"The [Iskander] system was designed from the start to have a high modernization potential partly through the development and improvement of combat equipment. Since 2006, when Iskander-M was commissioned with one type of missiles, the range of missiles has significantly expanded.

The system's operational capabilities have significantly expanded as well. This process does not stop and the modernization does not end there," Ozdoev said.

The main part of works for the supply of Iskander-Ms to the Russian armed forces have now been completed at Rostec, the official said.

The Iskander-M missile systems are designed to hit targets at a distance of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles). The speed of their missiles is roughly six times the speed of sound.