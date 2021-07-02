MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russia's leading cybersecurity and anti-virus company Kaspersky Lab is set to present in fall 2021 a secure mobile platform based on KasperskyOS for the industrial and corporate sector for pilot use, CEO Eugene Kaspersky told Sputnik in an interview.

"I will not tell you the buyers who will test our secure mobile device this fall.

These are big, large corporations that are waiting for it, they need it so that their employees have guaranteed secure access to infrastructure and confidential information," Kaspersky said.

The device will rather be a secure communicator than a device with music, social networks, and others.

It will still have such features as the internet, messengers, mail, and others, but in a scaled-down version to ensure the security concept, according to Kaspersky.