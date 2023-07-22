Open Menu

Russia's Izvestia Journalists Injured In Combat Zone In Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Russia's Izvestia Journalists Injured in Combat Zone in Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov received shrapnel wounds and fractured his leg in the combat zone in Ukraine, while tv channel's cameraman Dmitry Shikov also received shrapnel wounds and fractured his hip bones, Izvestia reported on Saturday.

Polshakov and Shikov were injured on July 22 in the combat zone in a shelling by Ukrainian forces, with both receiving serious wounds and now getting proper medical care, the report read.

Earlier in the day, RIA Novosti correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, who was also working in the combat zone, died in a Ukrainian shelling. Photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky was wounded and transported to a medical facility, where he remains in stable condition.

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Died July TV

Recent Stories

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

3 minutes ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

18 minutes ago
 Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

48 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

51 minutes ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

1 hour ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

1 hour ago
LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

2 hours ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

3 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

4 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

4 hours ago

More Stories From World