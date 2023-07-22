MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov received shrapnel wounds and fractured his leg in the combat zone in Ukraine, while tv channel's cameraman Dmitry Shikov also received shrapnel wounds and fractured his hip bones, Izvestia reported on Saturday.

Polshakov and Shikov were injured on July 22 in the combat zone in a shelling by Ukrainian forces, with both receiving serious wounds and now getting proper medical care, the report read.

Earlier in the day, RIA Novosti correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, who was also working in the combat zone, died in a Ukrainian shelling. Photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky was wounded and transported to a medical facility, where he remains in stable condition.