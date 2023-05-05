Russia has been increasingly successful in using electronic jammers against US-made mobile rocket launchers in Ukraine over the past months, resulting in rockets missing their targets and rendering them ineffective on the battlefield, CNN reported on Friday, citing multiple people in the know

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Russia has been increasingly successful in using electronic jammers against US-made mobile rocket launchers in Ukraine over the past months, resulting in rockets missing their targets and rendering them ineffective on the battlefield, CNN reported on Friday, citing multiple people in the know.

The jammers have shown their effectiveness in distorting the GPS signal on middle-range rocket systems, including on the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), and forced the Ukrainian military and their American counterparts to look for ways to solve the issue by tweaking HIMARS' software, the report said.

According to a Pentagon official, cited in the report, "it is a constant cat-and-mouse game" of looking for a countermeasure to the jamming.

The United States has been advising the Ukrainians on how to identify and destroy Russian jammers, as there is a limited number of ways to modify HIMARS and their rockets, according to the report.

At the same time, a senior Pentagon official refused to confirm the effectiveness of the Russian jammers, saying that on Monday Ukrainian forces managed to launch 18 rockets without any interference, the report added.

Ukrainian and American government officials have repeatedly stated the high effectiveness of HIMARS on the battlefield against Russia, which is repeatedly reflected in the security aid packages that always include HIMARS ammunition for those 28 installations that have already been delivered to Ukraine by the United States and NATO allies.

Kiev is awaiting the delivery of another 20 HIMARS launchers from the United States as it prepares for a long-rumored counteroffensive.