UrduPoint.com

Russia's Jamming Renders US-Made Rocket Systems In Ukraine Ineffective - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Russia's Jamming Renders US-Made Rocket Systems in Ukraine Ineffective - Reports

Russia has been increasingly successful in using electronic jammers against US-made mobile rocket launchers in Ukraine over the past months, resulting in rockets missing their targets and rendering them ineffective on the battlefield, CNN reported on Friday, citing multiple people in the know

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Russia has been increasingly successful in using electronic jammers against US-made mobile rocket launchers in Ukraine over the past months, resulting in rockets missing their targets and rendering them ineffective on the battlefield, CNN reported on Friday, citing multiple people in the know.

The jammers have shown their effectiveness in distorting the GPS signal on middle-range rocket systems, including on the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), and forced the Ukrainian military and their American counterparts to look for ways to solve the issue by tweaking HIMARS' software, the report said.

According to a Pentagon official, cited in the report, "it is a constant cat-and-mouse game" of looking for a countermeasure to the jamming.

The United States has been advising the Ukrainians on how to identify and destroy Russian jammers, as there is a limited number of ways to modify HIMARS and their rockets, according to the report.

At the same time, a senior Pentagon official refused to confirm the effectiveness of the Russian jammers, saying that on Monday Ukrainian forces managed to launch 18 rockets without any interference, the report added.

Ukrainian and American government officials have repeatedly stated the high effectiveness of HIMARS on the battlefield against Russia, which is repeatedly reflected in the security aid packages that always include HIMARS ammunition for those 28 installations that have already been delivered to Ukraine by the United States and NATO allies.

Kiev is awaiting the delivery of another 20 HIMARS launchers from the United States as it prepares for a long-rumored counteroffensive.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Mobile Pentagon Same United States From Government

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocati ..

Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocation on ISS

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to introduce 30 new subjects at Inter, ..

Punjab govt to introduce 30 new subjects at Inter, BS levels soon: Secretary Hig ..

3 minutes ago
 Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of i ..

Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of its achievements: Abdullah bin ..

17 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to ..

Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to unify Armed Forces: Tahnoun b ..

18 minutes ago
 Largest Mobile Operator in Sudan Suspends Operatio ..

Largest Mobile Operator in Sudan Suspends Operation in Khartoum Due to Power Out ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Appoints Neera Tanden as Domestic Policy Adv ..

Biden Appoints Neera Tanden as Domestic Policy Advisor

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.