MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Justice told Sputnik on Friday that it sees as unfounded the Dutch Supreme Court's decision to reject Russia's petition to suspend execution of a court ruling in favor of former Yukos shareholders.

The decision by court of appeal in the Hague held Moscow liable for $57 billion to be paid to the Yukos shareholders. In June, the Dutch Supreme Court accepted Russia appeal.

"The Russian Federation qualifies the Dutch Supreme Court's decision as unfounded and will continue protecting its legitimate interests in the Netherlands and other jurisdictions," the ministry said.