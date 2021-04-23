The Russian Ministry of Justice announced on Friday that Meduza media outlet is now labeled as a foreign agent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Justice announced on Friday that Meduza media outlet is now labeled as a foreign agent.

"On April 23 , SIA Medusa Project, a legal entity registered in the Republic of Latvia, .... was added to the register of foreign mass media outlets performing the functions of a foreign agent, in compliance with the requirements of the current Russian legislation," the ministry said in a statement.