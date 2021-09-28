MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Justice included Vazhnye Inoagenty (Important foreign agents) media outlet, which was created by employees of the Vazhnye Istorii (Important stories) outlet, in the register of media outlets performing functions of a foreign agent.

Vazhnye Istorii was labeled as a foreign agent earlier.

"In line with an order of the Russian Ministry of Justice, dated September 27, 2021, the Vazhnye Inoagenty Limited Liability Company is included in the register of foreign media performing functions of a foreign agent. The organization was created by Russian citizens previously included in the register," the ministry said in a statement.