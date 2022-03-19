UrduPoint.com

Russia's Ka-52 Helicopter Destroys Team Site Of Ukrainian Nationalists - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Russia's Ka-52 Helicopter Destroys Team Site of Ukrainian Nationalists - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry released on Saturday video footage showing Ka-52 helicopter attacks against enhanced team sites of Ukrainian nationalists and the destruction of one of them.

The video demonstrated a takeoff, flight and combat operation of Ka-52 helicopters.

"Crews of the army aviation of the Russian aerospace forces carried out missile attacks against equipped equipped enhanced team sites of Ukrainian nationalists. Air strikes were carried out in pairs from low and extremely low altitudes," the ministry said.

It added that as a result of the air strike, one team site and camouflaged armored vehicles of Ukrainian nationalists had been destroyed.

Russia's army aviation carries out the tasks of escorting columns, destroying armored vehicles, transporting troops and military cargo as part of the country's special military operation in Ukraine.

