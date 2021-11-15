MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday that he and US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West discussed all the issues relating to the country at a meeting in Moscow.

"We discussed all the Afghan problems," Kabulov said.

The Russian official also said that the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) are seeking to fulfill their commitments and obligations but too slowly.

"(The Taliban) are seeking to perform, but too slowly," Kabulov told Sputnik, when asked if Moscow is satisfied with how the movement fulfills its obligations.