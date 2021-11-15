UrduPoint.com

Russia's Kabulov Says Discussed Settling Afghan Issues With US Special Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia's Kabulov Says Discussed Settling Afghan Issues With US Special Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday that he and US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West discussed all the issues relating to the country at a meeting in Moscow.

"We discussed all the Afghan problems," Kabulov said.

The Russian official also said that the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) are seeking to fulfill their commitments and obligations but too slowly.

"(The Taliban) are seeking to perform, but too slowly," Kabulov told Sputnik, when asked if Moscow is satisfied with how the movement fulfills its obligations.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Moscow Russia All

Recent Stories

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

18 minutes ago
 UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Admini ..

UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Administrative Development Organisat ..

26 minutes ago
 &#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on Nove ..

&#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on November 17

26 minutes ago
 Italy police target radical anti-vaccine activists ..

Italy police target radical anti-vaccine activists

39 seconds ago
 Survey under way to ascertain co-operative market ..

Survey under way to ascertain co-operative market fire damages, says CM Syed Mur ..

40 seconds ago
 DC inaugurates vaccination drive against measles, ..

DC inaugurates vaccination drive against measles, rubella

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.