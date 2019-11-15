UrduPoint.com
Russia's Kalashnikov Concern Completes Before Schedule 2019 State Defense Order- Statement

Fri 15th November 2019

Russia's Kalashnikov Concern Completes Before Schedule 2019 State Defense Order- Statement

Russia's Kalashnikov Concern has completed before schedule the 2019 state defense order for delivering military equipment, including the new AK-12 assault rifles, to the Defense Ministry, the defense manufacturing concern said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russia's Kalashnikov Concern has completed before schedule the 2019 state defense order for delivering military equipment, including the new AK-12 assault rifles, to the Defense Ministry, the defense manufacturing concern said on Friday.

"This year, we have completed the deliveries within implementing the state defense order in record-short time, and we have already started implementing the 2020 order. This result has been largely enabled by coordinated field work and high culture of production," Kalashnikov Concern Director General Dmitry Tarasov said, as quoted in its statement.

The concern specified it had fulfilled before schedule its obligations to deliver equipment that is crucially important for the Defense Ministry, including the AK-12, developed as an element of the prospective equipment of the Russian military.

