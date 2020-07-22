The Russian state tests of the Kalashnikov concern's new submachine gun have ended and the new weapon was recognized as suitable, the arms manufacturer said on Wednesday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Russian state tests of the Kalashnikov concern's new submachine gun have ended and the new weapon was recognized as suitable, the arms manufacturer said on Wednesday in a press release.

"The state trials of a new submachine gun developed under the Vityaz-MO experimental design work have ended.

The inter-agency commission has recognized the product as suitable for mass production and recommended that it should be assigned the name of 'the 9mm Kalashnikov PPK-20 submachine gun' in memory of Viktor Mikhailovich Kalashnikov," the concern said.

Kalashnikov used its Vityaz-SN submachine gun as the basis for developing the new product. The manufacturers took into account the faults that were exposed during the serial production of the Vityaz-SN. In particular, the ergonomics of the new gun and its ammunition has been improved.