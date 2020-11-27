(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia's ZALA Aero Group ” a subsidiary of Kalashnikov arms concern, which is part of the Rostec corporation ” is working on new unmanned aerial vehicles, including kamikaze drones, Bekkhan Ozdoev, Rostec's industrial director of the cluster of weapons, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"ZALA Aero Group company, which is part of the Kalashnikov group, produces a family of combat drones, including Kub, Lancet-1 and Lancet-3. All of them outperform foreign competitors in terms of tactical and technical characteristics.

However, we do not just settle on it, we are constantly working on new drones, including kamikaze drones," Ozdoev said.

Kalashnikov presented the Kub self-destructing drone back in 2019, at the IDEX military exhibition in Abu Dhabi. Later, ZALA Aero Group created Lancet, Russia's first loitering kamikaze drone. According to Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, the new ZALA Lancet UAV weapon system consists of a precision strike component, reconnaissance, navigation and communications modules.