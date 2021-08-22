KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Russian defense manufacturing concern Kalashnikov for the first time presented the PPK-20 submachine gun for the pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the ARMY-2021 military forum, Denis Fesenko, the deputy general director of the concern for special projects, said on Sunday.

"The PPK-20 has a telescopic stock for firing from the left and right shoulders, a calimator sight, a Picatinny rail, and an infrared beam," Fesenko told reporters.

The gun has high export potential and will be of interest to special forces units.

The ARMY-2021 defense industry forum started on Sunday and will run through August 28 at the Patriot Congress and Exposition Center near Moscow, as well as at the Kubinka airfield and the Alabino training ground.