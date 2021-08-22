UrduPoint.com

Russia's Kalashnikov Premieres Experimental Model Of PPK-20 Submachine Gun At ARMY-2021

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 01:00 PM

Russia's Kalashnikov Premieres Experimental Model of PPK-20 Submachine Gun at ARMY-2021

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Russian defense manufacturing concern Kalashnikov for the first time presented the PPK-20 submachine gun for the pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the ARMY-2021 military forum, Denis Fesenko, the deputy general director of the concern for special projects, said on Sunday.

"The PPK-20 has a telescopic stock for firing from the left and right shoulders, a calimator sight, a Picatinny rail, and an infrared beam," Fesenko told reporters.

The gun has high export potential and will be of interest to special forces units.

The ARMY-2021 defense industry forum started on Sunday and will run through August 28 at the Patriot Congress and Exposition Center near Moscow, as well as at the Kubinka airfield and the Alabino training ground.

Related Topics

Firing Moscow Russia August Congress Sunday From Industry

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

16 minutes ago
 India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago
 Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announci ..

Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announcing 914 cases

2 hours ago
 China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who sh ..

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian visio ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.