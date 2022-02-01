UrduPoint.com

Russia's Kalashnikov Says Produced Large Batch Of Assault Rifles For Asia-Pacific Customer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Russia's Kalashnikov Says Produced Large Batch of Assault Rifles for Asia-Pacific Customer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russia's Kalashnikov Group arms manufacturer announced that it had produced a large batch of assault rifles for one of its customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

"A large batch of assault rifles was produced in an accelerated mode at the site of Kalashnikov Group in the interests of a foreign customer from the Asia-Pacific countries under a contract concluded by (Russian state arms exporter) Rosoboronexport," the manufacturer told reporters.

Last year, the company increased the output of military export products by more than 70% compared to 2020. Among the main export products are various assault rifles and various types of high-precision weapons.

