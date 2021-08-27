UrduPoint.com

Russia's Kalashnikov Started Working On Fundamentally New Small-Arms System

PARK PATRIOT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Kalashnikov group began the development of a fundamentally new small-arms system, the prototype of the weapon was shown to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during the Army-2021 forum, the company told reporters on Friday.

"The Kalashnikov group of companies is on its own initiative, in cooperation with colleagues from other companies, is developing a promising small arms system. Its prototype has successfully passed tests and was shown to Russian Defense Minister as part of Army 2021," the company said.

The new weapon is designed to defeat manpower, including individual armor protection, as well as enemy fire weapons at ranges of up to 600 meters (1,970 feet), Kalashnikov said.

The use of the system will increase the effectiveness of both an individual serviceman and subunits "by increasing the likelihood and speed of hitting enemy targets, increasing the level of situational awareness of the soldier, as well as managing data on the enemy's location."

"The new system is built using the modular principle, and its weight will be comparable to the weight of the AK-12 in service," the company added.

It is possible to integrate the weapon with systems of protection, control and power supply of military equipment.

Kalashnikov did not disclose other details on the new weapon system.

