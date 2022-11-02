MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russian group of weapon-making companies Kalashnikov is already supplying the country's defense ministry with reconnaissance and attack copter drones, the group's president, Alan Lushnikov, said on Wednesday.

"We have not announced, but we are already manufacturing and supplying drones to the army, (drones) of various purposes ” both reconnaissance and strike," Lushnikov told reporters.

Kalashnikov is planning an increase in the production of the entire weapon line next year, Lushnikov added.

"Next year, we are laying a further increase in the production program throughout our range ” these are small arms, precision weapons, projectiles and drones," he said.

Kalashnikov is the leading Russian manufacturer of automatic and sniper combat firearms, guided artillery munitions, and a wide range of high-accuracy weapons, which produces about 95% of all small arms in the country.