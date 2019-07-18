Three power units of the Kalinin nuclear power plant (NPP) in Russia's Tver Region got disconnected from the power grid on Thursday after two high-voltage power transmission lines turned off as a result of short circuit in one of the transformers, the NPP said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Three power units of the Kalinin nuclear power plant (NPP) in Russia's Tver Region got disconnected from the power grid on Thursday after two high-voltage power transmission lines turned off as a result of short circuit in one of the transformers, the NPP said.

"On July 18, 2019, at 5:05 a.m. [2:05 GMT], due to short circuit in one of the current transformers at the open switchgear of the Kalinin NPP, Belozerskaya (750 kilowatt) and Opytnaya (750 kilowatt) high-voltage power transmission lines turned off.

As a result, power units No. 1, 2 and 4 got disconnected from the power grid," the NPP said.

The NPP stressed that the disconnection of power units No. 1, 2 and 4 from the power grid was not connected with the main equipment of power units.

The incident has not affected the background radiation at the NPP and surrounding area, which remains at the level of natural background, according to the NPP.

Power unit No. 3 continues operating.

Kalinin NPP is a subsidiary of Rosenergoatom, an operator of Russian nuclear power plants.