UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Kalinin NPP Says 3 Power Units Turned Off Over Transmission Lines' Shutdown

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 01:16 PM

Russia's Kalinin NPP Says 3 Power Units Turned Off Over Transmission Lines' Shutdown

Three power units of the Kalinin nuclear power plant (NPP) in Russia's Tver Region got disconnected from the power grid on Thursday after two high-voltage power transmission lines turned off as a result of short circuit in one of the transformers, the NPP said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Three power units of the Kalinin nuclear power plant (NPP) in Russia's Tver Region got disconnected from the power grid on Thursday after two high-voltage power transmission lines turned off as a result of short circuit in one of the transformers, the NPP said.

"On July 18, 2019, at 5:05 a.m. [2:05 GMT], due to short circuit in one of the current transformers at the open switchgear of the Kalinin NPP, Belozerskaya (750 kilowatt) and Opytnaya (750 kilowatt) high-voltage power transmission lines turned off.

As a result, power units No. 1, 2 and 4 got disconnected from the power grid," the NPP said.

The NPP stressed that the disconnection of power units No. 1, 2 and 4 from the power grid was not connected with the main equipment of power units.

The incident has not affected the background radiation at the NPP and surrounding area, which remains at the level of natural background, according to the NPP.

Power unit No. 3 continues operating.

Kalinin NPP is a subsidiary of Rosenergoatom, an operator of Russian nuclear power plants.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Tver July 2019 From

Recent Stories

Asia Pacific growth steady amid global trade tensi ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab U ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Wednesday

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Government concludes participation at Es ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to begin visit to China next wee ..

21 minutes ago

15 years since first album: Atif Aslam thanks fans ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.