Russia's Kamila Valieva Wins Women's Singles At ISU Figure Skating Championships

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russia's Kamila Valieva Wins Women's Singles at ISU Figure Skating Championships

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva won gold at the International Skating Union's European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, while two of her compatriots picked up silver and bronze.

The 15-year-old scored a combined 259.06 points for her spectacular short and free skating routines. Reigning world champion figure skater Anna Shcherbakova came second with 237.42 points, followed by Alexandra Trusova with 234.36 points.

