MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Eugene Kaspersky, the CEO of Russian IT security company Kaspersky Lab, in an interview with Sputnik has pushed against the notion that the United States is the world's sole cyber superpower.

The London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies on Monday claimed the US stands above all other countries in terms of information and communication technology empowerment.

"It is hard to evaluate as the United States is not a monolithic structure, it has industries that are quite advanced, as well as those that lag behind. For example, the US voting system is, p[pardon me, 19th century. This is why I would not speak about the US as the most advanced [cyber] power ... I disagree with the British experts' conclusion," Kaspersky said.

When asked about the cybersecurity cooperation between Moscow and Washington, the software developer noted that it peaked in 2015-2016 and since then was undermined by geopolitics.

"To efficiently counteract cybercriminals it is necessary to have cooperation between countries, we need international cooperation, which is currently performing very poorly," Kaspersky explained.

During the June 16 summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden agreed to launch cybersecurity talks between the two countries. That came in the wake of several high-profile hacking attacks against US infrastructure, with some suspecting Russian involvement, despite Moscow's protests to the contrary.