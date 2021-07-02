UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Kaspersky Disputes Notion Of US Being World's Sole Cyber Superpower

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 09:20 AM

Russia's Kaspersky Disputes Notion of US Being World's Sole Cyber Superpower

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Eugene Kaspersky, the CEO of Russian IT security company Kaspersky Lab, in an interview with Sputnik has pushed against the notion that the United States is the world's sole cyber superpower.

The London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies on Monday claimed the US stands above all other countries in terms of information and communication technology empowerment.

"It is hard to evaluate as the United States is not a monolithic structure, it has industries that are quite advanced, as well as those that lag behind. For example, the US voting system is, p[pardon me, 19th century. This is why I would not speak about the US as the most advanced [cyber] power ... I disagree with the British experts' conclusion," Kaspersky said.

When asked about the cybersecurity cooperation between Moscow and Washington, the software developer noted that it peaked in 2015-2016 and since then was undermined by geopolitics.

"To efficiently counteract cybercriminals it is necessary to have cooperation between countries, we need international cooperation, which is currently performing very poorly," Kaspersky explained.

During the June 16 summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden agreed to launch cybersecurity talks between the two countries. That came in the wake of several high-profile hacking attacks against US  infrastructure, with some suspecting Russian involvement, despite Moscow's protests to the contrary. 

Related Topics

Century World Technology Moscow Russia Washington Company Vladimir Putin Eugene United States Cyber Crime June All Hacking

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

9 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

10 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

10 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

9 hours ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

9 hours ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.