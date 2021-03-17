Russia's Kazan To Host Meeting Of EAEU Heads Of Government On April 30 - Economic Body
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:21 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The intergovernmental council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), where heads of EAEU governments traditionally meet, will convene for an offline session on April 30 in the Russian city of Kazan, an aide to the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission announced.
"On April 30, Kazan will host an in-person meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council," Iya Malkina said at a briefing.
The economic commission said in February that the meeting was scheduled for April 23 in Russia.