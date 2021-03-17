The intergovernmental council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), where heads of EAEU governments traditionally meet, will convene for an offline session on April 30 in the Russian city of Kazan, an aide to the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The intergovernmental council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), where heads of EAEU governments traditionally meet, will convene for an offline session on April 30 in the Russian city of Kazan, an aide to the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission announced.

"On April 30, Kazan will host an in-person meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council," Iya Malkina said at a briefing.

The economic commission said in February that the meeting was scheduled for April 23 in Russia.