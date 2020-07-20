UrduPoint.com
Russia's Khabarovsk Territory Needs 100 Lung Ventilators Amid Pandemic - Acting Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Acting governor of Russia's Khabarovsk Territory, Mikhail Degtyarev, told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that the region was facing a need of over 100 artificial lung ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Degtyarev accepted Putin's offer to serve as the acting governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, replacing arrested former governor Sergey Furgal, dismissed from the post due to loss of confidence.

"Even as of today, the bed capacity does not fully pass the standards. We need over 100 artificial lung ventilators. Khabarovsk Territory is now leading the Far Eastern Federal District in terms of hospitalized patients," Degtyarev told Putin.

The acting governor asked Putin to task the Russian cabinet with supporting the Khabarovsk Territory's government in this "tough period."

