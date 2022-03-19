UrduPoint.com

Russia's Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles Destroy Ukrainian Military Depot - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Russia's Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles Destroy Ukrainian Military Depot - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The Russian armed forces used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time during the special military operation in Ukraine, destroying a military depot of Ukrainian troops, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"On March 18, the Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground depot of missiles and aviation ammunition of Ukrainian troops in the settlement of Delyatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region," Konashenkov said.

>