UrduPoint.com

Russia's Kinzhal Missile Destroys Patriot System In Kiev - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile has destroyed the Patriot air defense system in Kiev, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The high-precision strike of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kiev hit a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that the Russian air defense systems have intercepted seven Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles over the past day. In addition, the ministry said that Ukraine lost up to 215 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, while fighting in western part of Bakhmut is ongoing.

