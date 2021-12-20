UrduPoint.com

Russia's Kiselev Warns West Against Repeating Cuban Crisis In Situation With Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:59 PM

Russia's Kiselev Warns West Against Repeating Cuban Crisis in Situation With Ukraine

Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said on Monday that the tense situation around Ukraine has the potential of escalating into a new Cuban missile crisis if the West fails to provide Russia with the security guarantees it has requested

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said on Monday that the tense situation around Ukraine has the potential of escalating into a new Cuban missile crisis if the West fails to provide Russia with the security guarantees it has requested.

In an interview with the BBC, Kiselev said that if Ukraine joins NATO or the alliance decides to advance its military infrastructure in Ukraine, Moscow "will hold a gun to America's head." Russia has the military capability for that, he added.

"Russia has the best weapons in the world - hypersonic ones. They'd reach America as fast as US or British weapons could reach Moscow from Ukraine. It would be the Cuban missile crisis all over again, but with a shorter flight time for the missiles," Kiselev told the media.

He stressed that Moscow does not want escalation, and if it happens, it would be by the West's choice.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements with the United States and NATO, where, among other things, mutual guarantees of EU security are stipulated. For example, the documents entail non-deployment of intermediate- and short-range missiles within the limits of reach of each side and NATO's commitment not to expand eastward, which includes the non-accession of former Soviet republics.

Another provision of the draft agreements obligates NATO to present guarantees of non-expansion to the territory of Ukraine specifically. If NATO and the US do not respond to Russia's security requirements, it might lead to a new round of confrontation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Alliance Lead United States National University Media All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General, Russian Prosecutor-General d ..

UAE Attorney-General, Russian Prosecutor-General discuss accelerating cooperatio ..

3 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi expresses grief over death of mother of ..

FM Qureshi expresses grief over death of mother of Malik Aamir Dogar

2 minutes ago
 Govt focussing on its performance: SACM

Govt focussing on its performance: SACM

3 minutes ago
 PBC reschedules elections of District Bar Associat ..

PBC reschedules elections of District Bar Associations to Jan 22, 2022

3 minutes ago
 PTI to win next elections after projection of its ..

PTI to win next elections after projection of its performance: Zartaj

3 minutes ago
 Washington Mayor Issues State of Emergency, Restor ..

Washington Mayor Issues State of Emergency, Restores Indoor Mask Mandate

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.