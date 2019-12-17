(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak told Sputnik that he hoped that the appointment of John Sullivan as US Ambassador to Russia would help to end "political football" between Washington and Moscow so that the two sides could focus on actually addressing problems in the bilateral relations

The US Senate voted on Thursday to confirm the nomination of Sullivan as Ambassador to Russia. Sullivan, who prior to his appointment served as deputy secretary of state, replaces Jon Huntsman, who completed his tenure in Moscow in October.

"I hope that after his arrival in Moscow we will have the opportunity to work on the problems in the Russian-US relations, and play less political football with issues that need to be removed from these relations, such as the issue of visas," Kislyak said.

The former diplomat, who now serves as the first deputy chair of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, noted that he knew Sullivan personally.

"This is a professional who knows his job well.

But one should not think that an ambassador acts independently of his own state's policies. It is just that the quality of the implementation of a state's policy depends on an ambassador. He is a professional man, very experienced, and knows his job well. He has experience in communication with us too � he co-chaired a number of serious consultations," Kislyak said.

In September, 10 members of the Russian delegation were denied visas to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. In response, Moscow accused the US of violating its international obligations by failing to issue visas to the Russian delegation. In particular, Leonid Slutsky, who serves as the head of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachev, who heads the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, and other members of the delegation were denied visas. Kosachev said earlier on Tuesday that he had been once again denied a visa to attend the UN General Assembly session in New York later this week.