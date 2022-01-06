UrduPoint.com

Russia's Klyushin Pleads Not Guilty To All US Charges In Alleged Hacking, Trading Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 12:12 AM

Russia's Klyushin Pleads Not Guilty to All US Charges in Alleged Hacking, Trading Scheme

Russian national Vladislav Klyushin pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to all of the criminal charges he faces in the United States over his alleged role in a global hacking and trading scheme

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Russian national Vladislav Klyushin pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to all of the criminal charges he faces in the United States over his alleged role in a global hacking and trading scheme.

"Absolutely not guilty," Klyushin said during a virtual court hearing when asked for his plea to charges of conspiring to obtain unauthorized access to computers, to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, obtaining unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud.

More Stories From World

