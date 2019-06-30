MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik on Sunday he believed that there could be no long-term solution to the North Korea issue without the participation of Russia and China.

Kosachev's statement came after US President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Korean demilitarized zone earlier in the day.

"By and large, the problem really rests more on bilateral basis: without guaranties from Washington, there will definitely be no denuclearization ... Although I feel that, without the participation of third parties, Russia and China, there will be no long-term solution to the issue," Kosachev said.

At the same time, he noted that the meeting between Trump and Kim contributed to alleviating the situation on the Korean Peninsula.