UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Kozak Held Talks In Berlin On Donbas Issue With Merkel's Adviser Hecker- Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:08 PM

Russia's Kozak Held Talks in Berlin on Donbas Issue With Merkel's Adviser Hecker- Source

The Kremlin administration's deputy head, Dmitry Kozak, held Berlin meeting on the Ukrainian settlement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's foreign policy adviser Jan Hecker, and these consultations had been planned long ago, an informed source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Kremlin administration's deputy head, Dmitry Kozak, held Berlin meeting on the Ukrainian settlement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's foreign policy adviser Jan Hecker, and these consultations had been planned long ago, an informed source told Sputnik.

Kozak arrived on a one-day working visit to Berlin at the invitation of the German side to discuss a settlement in southeastern Ukraine, as well as establish personal contact with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's aide. Notably, Kozak visited Berlin despite EU sanctions against him.

"We hope that this contact will give impetus to the settlement process in Ukraine and the implementation of the Minsk package of measures. In fact, this meeting had been planned long ago. The meeting was with Merkel's adviser Jan Hecker," the source said.

The source added that Kozak's talks in Berlin were held within a track of "bilateral consultations" on the Donbas issue, which exists alongside the Trilateral Contact Group and Normandy Four formats, noting that "all is fair to enhance settlement."

Related Topics

Ukraine German Visit Minsk Berlin Angela Merkel All

Recent Stories

Aslam Iqbal is concerned over violations of SOPs f ..

2 minutes ago

IEA Chief Expects US to Contribute Oil Cuts of 2.8 ..

6 minutes ago

Armenian Government Extends COVID-19 State of Emer ..

8 minutes ago

How to wear it: your COVID-19 mask

8 minutes ago

IEA says oil outlook improves 'somewhat' on easing ..

3 minutes ago

PPE and pestilence: The origins of medical masks

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.