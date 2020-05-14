The Kremlin administration's deputy head, Dmitry Kozak, held Berlin meeting on the Ukrainian settlement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's foreign policy adviser Jan Hecker, and these consultations had been planned long ago, an informed source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Kremlin administration's deputy head, Dmitry Kozak, held Berlin meeting on the Ukrainian settlement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's foreign policy adviser Jan Hecker, and these consultations had been planned long ago, an informed source told Sputnik.

Kozak arrived on a one-day working visit to Berlin at the invitation of the German side to discuss a settlement in southeastern Ukraine, as well as establish personal contact with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's aide. Notably, Kozak visited Berlin despite EU sanctions against him.

"We hope that this contact will give impetus to the settlement process in Ukraine and the implementation of the Minsk package of measures. In fact, this meeting had been planned long ago. The meeting was with Merkel's adviser Jan Hecker," the source said.

The source added that Kozak's talks in Berlin were held within a track of "bilateral consultations" on the Donbas issue, which exists alongside the Trilateral Contact Group and Normandy Four formats, noting that "all is fair to enhance settlement."