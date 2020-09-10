UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Kozak Helped Prevent Escalation Along Contact Line In Donbas - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russia's Kozak Helped Prevent Escalation Along Contact Line in Donbas - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) It was Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak's involvement that opened door to the agreement to jointly investigate Kiev's violations of the Donbas ceasefire, his mediation prevented a new escalation in the breakaway region, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik on Thursday.

The source was commenting on Wednesday's meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group, which focused on Kiev's violation of the additional measures, coordinated in July. It was agreed at the talks that Ukrainian and Donbas representatives would launch a joint probe into the violations later on Thursday.

"Further escalation along the contact line near Shumy settlement was prevented largely thanks to Kozak's participation. It could have resulted in the disruption of the complete and comprehensive ceasefire," the source said.

"As a result of the talks, an agreement was reached that Ukrainian and Donbas representatives would investigate jointly, with participation of the Organization for Security and Co‘operation in Europe, Ukraine's ceasefire violations, which consisted in moving Ukrainian fortifications closer to the adversary party near Shumy," the source specified.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Kiev July Agreement

Recent Stories

UAEâ€™s signing of peace accord with Israel, impor ..

6 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Roshan Digital Account for overse ..

13 minutes ago

UN denounces attack targeting Afghan Vice Presiden ..

21 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept two explosive drones la ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador discusses economic cooperation with ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 September 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.