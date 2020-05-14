(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Kremlin administration's deputy head, Dmitry Kozak, said on Wednesday that his negotiations with the German side to resolve the conflict in southeastern Ukraine had been constructive and would give an additional impetus to multilateral formats of Ukrainian settlement talks.

Earlier in the day, an informed source told Sputnik that Kozak had arrived on a one-day working visit to Berlin at the invitation of the German side to discuss a settlement in southeastern Ukraine, as well as establish personal contact with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's aide.

"Today, additional consultations on resolving the conflict in southeastern Ukraine were held in the office of the Federal Chancellor. The dialogue was constructive and business-like," Kozak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to Kozak, the participants in the consultations "reached an agreement on further mutual actions for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine." The consultations in Berlin will give an additional impetus to intensify negotiations on Ukrainian issues both in the Normandy format and in the contact group, he added.