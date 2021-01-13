UrduPoint.com
Russia's Kozak Says Normandy Four Political Advisers' Meeting Useful, But Not Fruitful

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak called the meeting of the political advisers of the Normandy Four in Berlin useful, but, in his opinion, one cannot boast about any results.

Negotiations of the political advisers of the leaders of the Normandy Four on the Ukrainian settlement were held in Berlin on Tuesday, Kozak took part in them. The subject of the meeting was the discussion of the implementation of the results of the 2019 Paris summit in terms of the political settlement of the conflict.

"Unfortunately, there is nothing to boast. I can say what was the difference of today's meeting.

It was a rather frank exchange of views on all issues of the implementation of the Minsk agreements, the implementation of the results of the Paris summit, primarily on the political component. However, we failed to find final solutions," Kozak told journalists.

The parties have prepared "new principles and approaches" for the implementation of the directions of the roadmap for a comprehensive settlement within the framework of the contact group, he said.

Kozak stressed that the Russian delegation considers the meeting "useful", the parties exchanged approaches, "but there are no final decisions yet."

