Russia's Krasnoyarsk Governor Uss Says President Offered Work At Federal Level

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, Aleksandr Uss, said on Thursday he had received an offer from President Vladimir Putin to continue working at the Federal level.

"Dear countrymen, citizens of Krasnoyarsk! The other day I had a meeting with the president of our country, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

I received an offer to continue working at the federal level, but, at the same time, to deal with issues of socio-economic development of our region as well," Uss said on Telegram.

The governor's son, Artem Uss, was arrested in Italy for alleged money-laundering and sanctions evasion at the US's request. In March 2023, the Milan Appeal Court approved his extradition to the US. Shortly afterwards he escaped house arrest and fled to Russia.

