Russia's Krasnoyarsk Health Ministry Confirms 16 Injured In Mi-8 Helicopter Hard Landing

Wed 25th December 2019 | 06:43 PM

Russia's Krasnoyarsk Health Ministry Confirms 16 Injured in Mi-8 Helicopter Hard Landing

The health ministry of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory confirmed to Sputnik that 16 people had been injured in a hard landing of the Mi-8 helicopter, five of them were hospitalized

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The health ministry of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory confirmed to Sputnik that 16 people had been injured in a hard landing of the Mi-8 helicopter, five of them were hospitalized.

Earlier in the day, the same figure was reported by a source in the region's emergency services.

"Sixteen were injured, five of them were hospitalized. They have bruises," the ministry's spokesperson said.

The helicopter, expected to travel to the Yurubchenskoye oil field, made a hard landing in the settlement of Baykit after being caught in a snow tornado shortly after take-off.

The tail boom and main rotor blades of the helicopter were damaged, according to the Emergencies Ministry. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on violation of air traffic safety rules.

There were 24 people on board the helicopter, including 21 passengers and three crew members. The region's transport ministry told Sputnik that the aircraft was new, commissioned in September 2017.

