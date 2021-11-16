UrduPoint.com

Russia's Kronshtadt Company Starts Creating Prototype Of New Sirius Drone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:18 PM

Russia's Kronshtadt Company Starts Creating Prototype of New Sirius Drone

Russia's weapon system manufacturer Kronshtadt has started creating the first prototype of the new Sirius attack drones, Kronshtadt CEO Sergei Bogatikov told Sputnik

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russia's weapon system manufacturer Kronshtadt has started creating the first prototype of the new Sirius attack drones, Kronshtadt CEO Sergei Bogatikov told Sputnik.

"The prototype Sirius is already being assembled at our pilot plant in Moscow," Bogatikov said.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Weapon

Recent Stories

Revolution at the home of Thai boxing after Covid ..

Revolution at the home of Thai boxing after Covid KO

57 seconds ago
 DeRozan runs riot as Bulls torment Lakers

DeRozan runs riot as Bulls torment Lakers

1 minute ago
 Japan Considers US-China Relations Important for W ..

Japan Considers US-China Relations Important for World Community - Foreign Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Xi, Biden Agree to Maintain Close Ties After Onlin ..

Xi, Biden Agree to Maintain Close Ties After Online Meeting - Chinese Foreign Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Biden Rejected Sanctions Against Russia as They We ..

Biden Rejected Sanctions Against Russia as They Were Not 'Tough' - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary invites opp to sit with govt on el ..

Fawad Chaudhary invites opp to sit with govt on electoral, other reforms

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.