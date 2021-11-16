(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russia's weapon system manufacturer Kronshtadt has started creating the first prototype of the new Sirius attack drones, Kronshtadt CEO Sergei Bogatikov told Sputnik.

"The prototype Sirius is already being assembled at our pilot plant in Moscow," Bogatikov said.