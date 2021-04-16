UrduPoint.com
Russia's Kronshtadt Group Says Started Building Plant For Mass Production Of Combat Drones

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia's technology company Kronshtadt Group has started the construction of the country's first plant specialized in mass production of unmanned combat aerial vehicles, with the enterprise set to be launched in November, the company's press service told Sputnik on Friday.

Kronshtadt Group is the developer and manufacturer of the Orion combat drone capable of carrying up to 200 kilograms (441 Pounds) of combat load, which was used in Syria to strike international terrorists. There are also reconnaissance and civilian versions of the drone.

"The Kronshtadt company has begun the construction of the first Russian plant for mass production of unmanned aerial vehicles in Dubna [a town near Moscow].

The plant will be built in record short time ” the production is scheduled to start in November 2021," the press service said.

Investments in the project will amount to more than 4 billion rubles ($52.6 million), while the company will provide over 1,500 people with permanent jobs and will pay over 900 million rubles in taxes to the budget every year, the press service added, noting that the production will be environmentally friendly and noiseless.

Additionally, a high-ranking source in the defense industry told Sputnik that the mass production of drones would enable it meet the demand for the Orion unmanned aerial vehicles from both the Russian Ministry of Defense and other customers.

