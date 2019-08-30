Russia's Kronstadt Group has launched batch production of the Orion long-endurance reconnaissance combat drone for the Russian army and plans to produce up to 30 drones annually, Kronstadt Group Director General Sergey Bogatikov told Sputnik on Friday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Russia's Kronstadt Group has launched batch production of the Orion long-endurance reconnaissance combat drone for the Russian army and plans to produce up to 30 drones annually, Kronstadt Group Director General Sergey Bogatikov told Sputnik on Friday.

The Russian Defense Ministry is expected to receive the first weapon system with Orion drones in 2019.

"What we are currently preparing to deliver is rather a pilot batch, but this is already the first batch contract. We are now working on launching large-scale batch production, which could enable us to produce up to seven systems or around 30 drones annually," Bogatikov said.

He specified that each system included from three to six drones, depending on the tasks it had to fulfill.

Orion's weight amounts to 1,100 kilograms (2,425 Pounds), with its useful load reaching 250 kilograms. The maximum flight duration is estimated at at least 24 hours, with the maximum height of the flight set at around 8,000 meters (4.97 miles).

The MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon is held from August 27 to September 1 in Moscow region's Zhukovsky. This biennial event is among the world's largest of its kind. Russian and foreign aviation experts, manufacturers and businessmen gather to attend exhibitions, roundtables and conferences featuring the latest achievements and novelties in the aviation sphere.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.