Russia's Kudrin Sees Possible Limiting Of Russian Presidency To Two Terms As Rational Step

Russia's Kudrin Sees Possible Limiting of Russian Presidency to Two Terms as Rational Step

The possible change to the Russian constitution to limit the presidency to two terms would be a rational measure, Accounts Chamber Chairman and former Finance Minister Alexey Kudrin has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The possible change to the Russian constitution to limit the presidency to two terms would be a rational measure, Accounts Chamber Chairman and former Finance Minister Alexey Kudrin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The country's constitution currently enables a person to serve as the president for no more than two consecutive terms.

During his big press conference, held late last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has served as either president or prime minister since 1999, said that the word "consecutive" could be omitted, thus reducing the number of terms to just two.

"This has triggered large-scale discussions. In my opinion, limiting the presidency to two terms through omitting the word 'consecutive' would be a a normal rational measure," Kudrin said.

More Stories From World

