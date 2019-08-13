(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russian manufacturing company Kurganmashzavod, a subsidiary of state corporation Rostec, is working on a new engineer reconnaissance and demining vehicle at the request of Russian engineering troops, Sergey Abramov, Rostec's conventional armament, ammunition and special chemistry cluster industrial director, told Sputnik.

"Work on creating modern means of engineer reconnaissance and demining at the request of the Russian Defense Ministry is being conducted at the Special Machine Building Design Bureau of Kurganmashzavod. In the interest of the [Russian] engineering troops, the bureau is designing special tracked chassis for an engineer reconnaissance vehicle," Abramov said.

Kurganmashzavod is one of the largest defense industry enterprises in Russia. Military equipment and vehicles manufactured at Kurganmashzavod are used by the armed forces of almost 30 countries.