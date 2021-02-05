UrduPoint.com
Russia's Kuril Islands Hit By 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake - Geophysical Survey

Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:40 AM

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) SAKHALINSK, Russia, February 5 (Sputnik) - A 4.9 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean near Russia's Kuril Islands, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik on Friday.

"The 4.9 magnitude earthquake was registered at 06:27 [19:27 on Thursday, GMT] on February 5," a head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismological station said.

She noted that the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 83 kilometers (51 miles), 77 kilometers of the village of Malokurilskoye on the island of Iturup.

The head of the station added that residents of the village had felt the 3.0 magnitude tremors.

The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, the 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving more than 2,300 people killed.

