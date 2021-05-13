UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Kuril Islands Hit By 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake - Geophysical Survey

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 06:50 AM

Russia's Kuril Islands Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake - Geophysical Survey

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) SAKHALINSK, Russia, May 13 (Sputnik) - A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean near Russia's Kuril Islands, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered at 10:44 [23:44 on Wednesday, GMT] in the Pacific Ocean, near the Island of Shiashkotan of the Greater Kuril Ridge at a depth of 113 kilometers [over 70 miles]," an expert of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismological station said.

The expert added that residents of the Kuril Islands had not felt the tremor. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, the 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving more than 2,300 people killed.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Russia Alert May November

Recent Stories

Spartan World Championship 2021 to run in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

7 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

8 hours ago

Murad Saeed expresses grief and sorrow over sad de ..

5 hours ago

Brazil carnival artist rises above pandemic -- on ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.