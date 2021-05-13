YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) SAKHALINSK, Russia, May 13 (Sputnik) - A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean near Russia's Kuril Islands, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered at 10:44 [23:44 on Wednesday, GMT] in the Pacific Ocean, near the Island of Shiashkotan of the Greater Kuril Ridge at a depth of 113 kilometers [over 70 miles]," an expert of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismological station said.

The expert added that residents of the Kuril Islands had not felt the tremor. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, the 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving more than 2,300 people killed.