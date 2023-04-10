VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Governor of Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, Roman Starovoyt on Monday announced the cancellation of the traditional Victory Day parade on May 9 over safety concerns.

"We are approaching a big holiday, the Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War. Under decisions we made last week in cooperation with Federal colleagues, those who provide security in the Kursk region, it was decided not to hold a military parade on May 9 in the Kursk region, given the current situation," Starovoyt told a briefing.

After Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian troops started carrying out attacks on Russia's bordering regions, including the Kursk region.

The Battle of Kursk, July 5 - August 23, 1943, was a major World War II tank battle between the Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. It marked the end of the German offensive capability on the Eastern Front and cleared the way for the Soviet Union's offensives of 1944 -1945.