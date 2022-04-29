UrduPoint.com

Russia's Kursk Region Governor Says Checkpoint In Krupets Village Shelled

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Russia's Kursk Region Governor Says Checkpoint in Krupets Village Shelled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) A checkpoint in the village of Krupets of Russia's Kursk region has came under mortar fire, Roman Starovoyt, the region's governor, said on Friday, adding that firing points were suppressed by return fire.

"The morning in the border Rylsky district was restless. At about 8 a.m. (05:00GMT) mortars fired at the checkpoint in the village of Krupets. The firing points were suppressed by the return fire of our border guards and the military. There are no casualties or destruction," Starovoyt wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Governor Russia Kursk Border

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

2 hours ago
 CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

11 hours ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

11 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

11 hours ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.