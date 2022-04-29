MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) A checkpoint in the village of Krupets of Russia's Kursk region has came under mortar fire, Roman Starovoyt, the region's governor, said on Friday, adding that firing points were suppressed by return fire.

"The morning in the border Rylsky district was restless. At about 8 a.m. (05:00GMT) mortars fired at the checkpoint in the village of Krupets. The firing points were suppressed by the return fire of our border guards and the military. There are no casualties or destruction," Starovoyt wrote on Telegram.