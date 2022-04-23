The border crossing point in Kursk region has been shelled from the Ukrainian side, Roman Starovoit, the Russian region's governor, said on Saturday, adding that there have been no casualties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) The border crossing point in Kursk region has been shelled from the Ukrainian side, Roman Starovoit, the Russian region's governor, said on Saturday, adding that there have been no casualties.

"Today the border crossing point in Glushkovsky District of Kursk region was shelled from Ukraine again. As a result, the Rosselkhoznadzor (Russian agricultural watchdog) premises caught fire. Our border guards and military are keeping the situation under control. There are no wounded or dead," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation, Ukrainian troops have shelled villages, cities, border posts, and industrial facilities in the Kursk and Belgorod border regions several times.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened several criminal probes into the incidents.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Moscow said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.