UrduPoint.com

Russia's Kursk Region Governor Says Ukraine Shelled Border Crossing

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Russia's Kursk Region Governor Says Ukraine Shelled Border Crossing

The border crossing point in Kursk region has been shelled from the Ukrainian side, Roman Starovoit, the Russian region's governor, said on Saturday, adding that there have been no casualties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) The border crossing point in Kursk region has been shelled from the Ukrainian side, Roman Starovoit, the Russian region's governor, said on Saturday, adding that there have been no casualties.

"Today the border crossing point in Glushkovsky District of Kursk region was shelled from Ukraine again. As a result, the Rosselkhoznadzor (Russian agricultural watchdog) premises caught fire. Our border guards and military are keeping the situation under control. There are no wounded or dead," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation, Ukrainian troops have shelled villages, cities, border posts, and industrial facilities in the Kursk and Belgorod border regions several times.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened several criminal probes into the incidents.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Moscow said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Kursk Belgorod Luhansk Donetsk February Border Criminals From

Recent Stories

CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

15 seconds ago
 7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

18 seconds ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Says Noticing US' Constru ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Noticing US' Constructive Attitude on F-16 Sales

20 seconds ago
 'Early wheat procurement drive imperative to ensur ..

'Early wheat procurement drive imperative to ensure minimum strategic reserves'

22 seconds ago
 FCCI chief urges to club different taxes

FCCI chief urges to club different taxes

7 minutes ago
 Jesus scores four as leaders Man City crush Watfor ..

Jesus scores four as leaders Man City crush Watford

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.