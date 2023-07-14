Open Menu

Russia's Kursk Region Head Says Drone Crashed Kurchatov, No Damage To Critical Objects

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Russia's Kursk Region Head Says Drone Crashed Kurchatov, No Damage to Critical Objects

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) A drone crashed in the town of Kurchatov in Russia's Kursk Region overnight, no one was injured and no critical facilities were damaged, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said Friday.

"At night, a UAV crashed in the town of Kurchatov. Fortunately, none of the residents were hurt. Critical objects were not damaged as a result of the fall of the drone and its subsequent detonation," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.

