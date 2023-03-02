UrduPoint.com

Russia's Kursk Region Reports Another 20 Rounds Of Shelling By Ukrainian Troops

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Russia's Kursk Region Reports Another 20 Rounds of Shelling by Ukrainian Troops

Nt News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Ukrainian troops are continuing to shell border areas in Russia's Kursk Region, Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Ukrainian troops are continuing to shell border areas in Russia's Kursk Region, Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit said on Thursday.

"Ukrainian troops continued shelling the border areas of the Kursk region.

Nine strikes were recorded near the village of Troitskoe, Korenevsky district. There were no casualties or destruction. Another 11 strikes were recorded near the village of Begoshcha, Rylsky district. There were no casualties, but the village was left without power supply. Repair crews have already begun to eliminate the damage," Starovoit said on Telegram.

